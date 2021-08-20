PCU New Jersey Change of Command

Lt. Cmdr. Nicholas Tuuk, right, executive officer of Pre-commissioning unit New Jersey (SSN 796) introduces the official party during a change-of-command ceremony at Submarine Learning Facility Norfolk in Norfolk, Va., Aug. 20, 2021. During the ceremony, Cmdr. Carlos Otero relieved Cmdr. Joseph Spinks as commanding officer of New Jersey. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Alfred A. Coffield)

