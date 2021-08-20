PCU New Jersey Change of Command

Cmdr. Joseph Spinks, right, receives an award from Capt. Jeffrey Juergens, commodore, Submarine Squadron 6 during a change-of-command ceremony for Pre-commissioning unit New Jersey (SSN 796) at Submarine Learning Facility Norfolk in Norfolk, Va., Aug. 20, 2021. During the ceremony, Cmdr. Carlos Otero relieved Spinks as commanding officer of New Jersey. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Alfred A. Coffield)
PCU New Jersey Holds Change of Command
