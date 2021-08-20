Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PCU New Jersey Change of Command [Image 2 of 3]

    PCU New Jersey Change of Command

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    08.20.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Alfred Coffield 

    Commander, Submarine Force Atlantic

    Cmdr. Joseph Spinks, right, receives an award from Capt. Jeffrey Juergens, commodore, Submarine Squadron 6 during a change-of-command ceremony for Pre-commissioning unit New Jersey (SSN 796) at Submarine Learning Facility Norfolk in Norfolk, Va., Aug. 20, 2021. During the ceremony, Cmdr. Carlos Otero relieved Spinks as commanding officer of New Jersey. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Alfred A. Coffield)

    Date Taken: 08.20.2021
    Date Posted: 08.24.2021 14:22
    Photo ID: 6800389
    VIRIN: 210820-N-ON977-1017
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 1.62 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    This work, PCU New Jersey Change of Command [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Alfred Coffield, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PCU New Jersey Holds Change of Command

    Submarine Force
    SSN
    submarine
    change of command
    COMSUBLANT
    Submarine Sqaudron 6

