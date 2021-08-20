PCU New Jersey Holds Change of Command

NORFOLK, Va. – The Virginia-class fast-attack submarine Pre-commissioning Unit New Jersey (SSN 796) conducted a change of command at Naval Station Norfolk, August 20.



Cmdr. Carlos Otero relieved Cmdr. Joseph Spinks as commanding officer of New Jersey.



Capt. Jeffrey Juergens, commodore, Submarine Squadron 6, spoke on Spinks’ time as the boat’s commanding officer in what was a unique period as New Jersey prepares to enter the fleet.



“Cmdr. Spinks you made a lasting mark on New Jersey and the Norfolk waterfront,” Juergens said. “You built a submarine that’s going to serve this country for the next 30 plus years, and developed an amazing crew that’s ready to take New Jersey to sea for the first time. You should be very proud of completing a tough assignment successfully.”



Juergens also took time during his speech to welcome New Jersey’s new commanding officer.



“Cmdr. Otero, I’m thrilled to welcome you into the squadron,” Juergens said. “I’m completely confident in your ability to finish New Jersey’s construction on time and get her out to the fleet.”



Spinks amassed a few major accomplishments during his time as commanding officer to include ensuring the crew completing initial reactor fill 28 days early, the fastest time noted in Huntington Ingalls Industry history.



Spinks’ successes were not his alone, and he let that be known to the crew during his speech.



"To the New Jersey crew, thank you all for the honor to serve you,” Spinks said. “I was the first commanding officer of one of the finest groups of men and women that the Navy has to offer. These men and women had a chance to do something that very few get to do in our community, and that was establish and build a team and culture from the ground up.”



Spinks also highlighted his time with Cmdr. Otero before turning over command of the boat.



“Cmdr. Otero, I recalled some of the conversations we’ve had over the last few weeks of the turnover, and I can say I’m turning New Jersey over to some good hands,” Spinks said.



Spinks’ next assignment is as an instructor at Army War College in Carlisle, Pennsylvania.



While assuming command, Otero addressed the crew as the new commanding officer.



“I am extremely honored and humbled to take command of New Jersey,” Otero said. “The way you’ve executed our current mission of submarine construction, while supporting other crews that needed your expertise, and developing your individual combat readiness, has set the example for future new construction crews.”



New Jersey will be the third U.S. Navy vessel named for the state.



The Virginia-class, also known as the VA-class or 774-class, is a class of nuclear-powered fast attack submarines in service with the U.S. Navy. The submarines are designed for a broad spectrum of open-ocean and littoral missions. They were conceived as a less expensive alternative to the Seawolf-class attack submarines, designed during the Cold War era, and are replacing older Los Angeles-class submarines, 29 of which have already been decommissioned.

