Future Sailor Adarsh Jones, center, of Emmett, Idaho, recites the oath of enlistment , during a swearing-in ceremony held as part of Boise Navy Week festivities at the Idaho State Fair on August 23,2021. (Navy Photos by Dan Rachal/Navy Talent Acquisition Group Portland)
|Date Taken:
|01.18.2017
|Date Posted:
|08.24.2021 00:10
|Photo ID:
|6799545
|VIRIN:
|210823-N-OA487-1002
|Resolution:
|1961x2941
|Size:
|2.26 MB
|Location:
|PORTLAND, FL, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Future Sailor swears in during Boise Navy Week [Image 2 of 2], by Daniel Rachal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
