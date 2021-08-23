Future Sailor Nicholette Russell, of Nassau, Bahamas, centered, takes the oath of enlistment administered by Rear Admiral Greg Beal during a swearing-in ceremony held as part of Boise Navy Week festivities at the Idaho State Fair. (Navy Photos by Dan Rachal/Navy Talent Acquisition Group Portland)
|Date Taken:
|08.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.24.2021 00:10
|Photo ID:
|6799544
|VIRIN:
|210823-N-OA487-1001
|Resolution:
|2873x1916
|Size:
|2.44 MB
|Location:
|BOISE, ID, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Future Sailor takes oath of enlistment during ceremony at Western Idaho State Fair [Image 2 of 2], by Daniel Rachal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Future Sailors receive oath of enlistment before concert during Boise Navy Week
