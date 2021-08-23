Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Future Sailor takes oath of enlistment during ceremony at Western Idaho State Fair

    Future Sailor takes oath of enlistment during ceremony at Western Idaho State Fair

    BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2021

    Photo by Daniel Rachal 

    Navy Recruiting Command

    Future Sailor Nicholette Russell, of Nassau, Bahamas, centered, takes the oath of enlistment administered by Rear Admiral Greg Beal during a swearing-in ceremony held as part of Boise Navy Week festivities at the Idaho State Fair. (Navy Photos by Dan Rachal/Navy Talent Acquisition Group Portland)

    Date Taken: 08.23.2021
    Date Posted: 08.24.2021 00:10
    Location: BOISE, ID, US 
    This work, Future Sailor takes oath of enlistment during ceremony at Western Idaho State Fair, by Daniel Rachal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Future Sailor takes oath of enlistment during ceremony at Western Idaho State Fair
    Future Sailor swears in during Boise Navy Week

    #Navy #recruiting #Idaho #Boise #Sailor #recruiter

