Future Sailors receive oath of enlistment before concert during Boise Navy Week

Photo By Daniel Rachal | Future Sailor Adarsh Jones, center, of Emmett, Idaho, recites the oath of enlistment, during a swearing-in ceremony held as part of Boise Navy Week festivities at the Idaho State Fair on August 23,2021. (Navy Photos by Dan Rachal/Navy Talent Acquisition Group Portland)

BOISE, ID (August 23, 2021) - The sun was slowly setting on a perfect summer evening in Boise, Idaho. The crowd at the Western Idaho State Fair grandstand was waiting for headliner Granger Smith, but before the final concert of the night 18 young men and women, part of the Delayed Entry Program with Navy Talent Acquisition Group Portland, took the side stage next to where Smith was to perform and, for a few glorious moments, received the type of adulation from the crowd normally reserved for popular musical artists.

In a ceremony performed by Read Admiral Greg Beal, Director, Reserve Expedition Force Generation, these future Sailors took the oath of office during an event put on during Boise Navy Week, a week-long awareness event held across the city of Boise, Idaho.

For future Sailor Nicholette Russell, of Nassau, Bahamas, the event was a one of a kind experience.

“I definitely had an awesome time,” she said. “The crowd was insane. It’s actually breathtaking how many people are out here and are super supportive.”

For most in the crowd, the chance to see Granger Smith is why they were in attendance. For the Sailors being sworn in, Admiral Beal was the star of their evening.

“Meeting the Admiral was an awesome experience,” Future Sailor Adarsh Jones, of Emmett, Idaho, said. “Him just telling us his story, telling us how our impact to the Navy is going to be for our future, it was awesome.”

After the oath was administered, a raucous applause followed. For those on the stage, this was the first step in their Navy career. And who knows, one of them might one day come back to Boise as an Admiral, conducting the oath of enlistment for the next generation.