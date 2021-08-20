USS Oklahoma Returns to Guam

APRA HARBOR, Guam (August 20, 2021) Information Systems Technician (Submarine) 1st Class Stephen Edward, assigned to the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Oklahoma City (SSN 723), shares a kiss with his wife during a homecoming ceremony held at U.S. Naval Base Guam. Oklahoma City conducted surveillance, training, and other critical missions in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Randall W. Ramaswamy)
