APRA HARBOR, Guam (August 20, 2021) Information Systems Technician (Submarine) 1st Class Stephen Edward, assigned to the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Oklahoma City (SSN 723), shares a kiss with his wife during a homecoming ceremony held at U.S. Naval Base Guam. Oklahoma City conducted surveillance, training, and other critical missions in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Randall W. Ramaswamy)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.20.2021 Date Posted: 08.23.2021 19:58 Photo ID: 6799370 VIRIN: 210820-N-OH628-1399 Resolution: 3280x4928 Size: 1.8 MB Location: SANTA RITA, GU Web Views: 6 Downloads: 4 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Oklahoma Returns to Guam [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Randall Ramaswamy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.