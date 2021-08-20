Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Oklahoma Returns to Guam

    USS Oklahoma Returns to Guam

    SANTA RITA, GUAM

    08.20.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Randall Ramaswamy 

    Commander, Submarine Squadron 15

    APRA HARBOR, Guam (August 20, 2021) Information Systems Technician (Submarine) 1st Class Stephen Edward, assigned to the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Oklahoma City (SSN 723), shares a kiss with his wife during a homecoming ceremony held at U.S. Naval Base Guam. Oklahoma City conducted surveillance, training, and other critical missions in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Randall W. Ramaswamy)

    This work, USS Oklahoma Returns to Guam [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Randall Ramaswamy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Homecoming
    Submarines
    Guam
    COMSUBPAC
    CSS-15

