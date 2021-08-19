APRA HARBOR, Guam (August 20, 2021) – The Los Angeles-class fast attack submarine USS Oklahoma City (SSN 723) returns to U.S. Naval Base Guam following a regularly-scheduled deployment. Oklahoma City conducted surveillance, training, and other critical missions in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Naomi Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|08.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.23.2021 19:58
|Photo ID:
|6799367
|VIRIN:
|210820-N-VO134-1002
|Resolution:
|5088x3040
|Size:
|859.45 KB
|Location:
|SANTA RITA, GU
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|5
This work, USS Oklahoma City Returns to Guam [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Naomi Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
