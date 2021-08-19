USS Oklahoma City Returns to Guam

APRA HARBOR, Guam (August 20, 2021) – The Los Angeles-class fast attack submarine USS Oklahoma City (SSN 723) returns to U.S. Naval Base Guam following a regularly-scheduled deployment. Oklahoma City conducted surveillance, training, and other critical missions in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Naomi Johnson)

Date Taken: 08.19.2021, by PO3 Naomi Johnson