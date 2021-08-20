APRA HARBOR (July 17, 2021). Culinary Specialist (Submarines) Third Class Dominique Wilson, assigned to the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Oklahoma City (SSN 723), hugs his wife and daughter during a homecoming ceremony held at U.S. Naval Base Guam. Oklahoma City conducted surveillance, training, and other critical missions in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Meagan Morrison)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.20.2021 Date Posted: 08.23.2021 19:58 Photo ID: 6799369 VIRIN: 210820-N-AY639-0447 Resolution: 6801x4858 Size: 1.55 MB Location: SANTA RITA, GU Web Views: 4 Downloads: 4 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Oklahoma City Returns to Guam [Image 4 of 4], by LT Meagan Morrison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.