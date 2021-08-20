Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Oklahoma City Returns to Guam [Image 2 of 4]

    USS Oklahoma City Returns to Guam

    SANTA RITA, GUAM

    08.20.2021

    Photo by Lt. Meagan Morrison 

    Commander, Submarine Squadron 15

    APRA HARBOR (July 17, 2021). The Los Angeles-class fast attack submarine USS Oklahoma City (SSN 723) transits Apra Harbor as it returns to U.S. Naval Base Guam following regularly-scheduled deployment. Oklahoma City conducted surveillance, training, and other critical missions in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Meagan Morrison)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Oklahoma City Returns to Guam [Image 4 of 4], by LT Meagan Morrison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

