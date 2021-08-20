USS Oklahoma City Returns to Guam

APRA HARBOR (July 17, 2021). The Los Angeles-class fast attack submarine USS Oklahoma City (SSN 723) transits Apra Harbor as it returns to U.S. Naval Base Guam following regularly-scheduled deployment. Oklahoma City conducted surveillance, training, and other critical missions in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Meagan Morrison)

Date Taken: 08.20.2021