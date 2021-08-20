APRA HARBOR (July 17, 2021). The Los Angeles-class fast attack submarine USS Oklahoma City (SSN 723) transits Apra Harbor as it returns to U.S. Naval Base Guam following regularly-scheduled deployment. Oklahoma City conducted surveillance, training, and other critical missions in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Meagan Morrison)
|Date Taken:
|08.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.23.2021 19:58
|Photo ID:
|6799368
|VIRIN:
|210820-N-AY639-0428
|Resolution:
|7952x5304
|Size:
|3.38 MB
|Location:
|SANTA RITA, GU
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|5
This work, USS Oklahoma City Returns to Guam [Image 4 of 4], by LT Meagan Morrison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
