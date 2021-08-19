Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air National Guard develops leaders at 2021 TIME Conference [Image 11 of 15]

    Air National Guard develops leaders at 2021 TIME Conference

    SOUTHBRIDGE, MA, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Lindsey Watson 

    104th Fighter Wing/Public Affairs

    Attendees at The 2021 Technical Sergeants Involved and Mentoring Enlisted Airmen Conferenece spent the week focusing on leadership development, including discussing resiliency, emotional intelligence, physical fitness, leading generations, and more. The TIME Conference was hosted by the Massachusetts Air National Guard at the Southbridge Conference Center, Southbridge Massachusetts August 16 - 20, 2021. (U.S Air National Guard Photos by Master Sgt. Lindsey S. Watson)

    Date Taken: 08.19.2021
    Date Posted: 08.23.2021 15:27
    Photo ID: 6798907
    VIRIN: 210819-Z-UN054-1014
    Resolution: 7706x5504
    Size: 21.38 MB
    Location: SOUTHBRIDGE, MA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air National Guard develops leaders at 2021 TIME Conference [Image 15 of 15], by MSgt Lindsey Watson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    air national guard
    ACC
    ANG
    USAF
    104FW
    barnestormer

