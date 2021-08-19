Air National Guard develops leaders at 2021 TIME Conference

Attendees at The 2021 Technical Sergeants Involved and Mentoring Enlisted Airmen Conferenece spent the week focusing on leadership development, including discussing resiliency, emotional intelligence, physical fitness, leading generations, and more. The TIME Conference was hosted by the Massachusetts Air National Guard at the Southbridge Conference Center, Southbridge Massachusetts August 16 - 20, 2021. (U.S Air National Guard Photos by Master Sgt. Lindsey S. Watson)

