Senior Master Sgt. Frances Frederick, 104th Fighter Wing Human Resources Advisor, discussed Leading in a modern dynamic environment with attendees at The 2021 Technical Sergeants Involved and Mentoring Enlisted Airmen Conferenece through a group circuit workout. The TIME Conference was hosted by the Massachusetts Air National Guard at the Southbridge Conference Center, Southbridge Massachusetts August 16 - 20, 2021. (U.S Air National Guard Photos by Master Sgt. Lindsey Sarah Watson-Kirwin)
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.23.2021 15:27
|Photo ID:
|6798893
|VIRIN:
|210818-Z-UN054-1020
|Resolution:
|7473x5338
|Size:
|20.79 MB
|Location:
|SOUTHBRIDGE, MA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Air National Guard develops leaders at 2021 TIME Conference [Image 15 of 15], by MSgt Lindsey Watson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Air National Guard develops leaders at 2021 TIME Conference
LEAVE A COMMENT