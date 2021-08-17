Air National Guard develops leaders at 2021 TIME Conference

Devon Smith from O2X lead attendees at The 2021 Technical Sergeants Involved and Mentoring Enlisted Airmen Conferenece through a group circuit workout. The TIME Conference was hosted by the Massachusetts Air National Guard at the Southbridge Conference Center, Southbridge Massachusetts August 16 - 20, 2021. (U.S Air National Guard Photos by Master Sgt. Lindsey S. Watson)

