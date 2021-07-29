210729-N-N0105-1003 - U.S. Naval Academy Midshipmen Class of 2022 pose for a group shot on board USS. Harry S. Truman (CVN-75), one of the stops during the inaugural Information Warfare Community Cruise. (U.S. Navy photo taken by MIDN Peter D. Pryharski, U.S. Naval Academy/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.29.2021 Date Posted: 08.23.2021 10:53 Photo ID: 6798437 VIRIN: 210729-N-N0105-1003 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 1.24 MB Location: SUFFOLK, VA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Inaugural Information Warfare Cruise Allows Midshipmen to Deep Dive on a Career as an Information Warfighter [Image 4 of 4], by Jacquelynn Fisher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.