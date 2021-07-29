210729-N-N0105-1003 - U.S. Naval Academy Midshipmen Class of 2022 pose for a group shot on board USS. Harry S. Truman (CVN-75), one of the stops during the inaugural Information Warfare Community Cruise. (U.S. Navy photo taken by MIDN Peter D. Pryharski, U.S. Naval Academy/Released)
This work, Inaugural Information Warfare Cruise Allows Midshipmen to Deep Dive on a Career as an Information Warfighter [Image 4 of 4], by Jacquelynn Fisher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Inaugural Information Warfare Cruise Allows Midshipmen to Deep Dive on a Career as an Information Warfighter
