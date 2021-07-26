210726-N-N0798-1001 – Vice Adm. Kelly Aeschbach, Commander, Naval Information Forces, welcomes the Midshipmen to the Naval Information Warfare and Development Center auditorium. This is the first stop for the Midshipmen on the inaugural Information Warfare Community Cruise. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Warrant Officer 3 Jessica Fisher/Released)
|Date Taken:
|07.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.23.2021 10:53
|Photo ID:
|6798434
|VIRIN:
|210726-N-N0798-1001
|Resolution:
|4740x1740
|Size:
|1.34 MB
|Location:
|SUFFOLK, VA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Inaugural Information Warfare Cruise Allows Midshipmen to Deep Dive on a Career as an Information Warfighter [Image 4 of 4], by Jacquelynn Fisher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Inaugural Information Warfare Cruise Allows Midshipmen to Deep Dive on a Career as an Information Warfighter
LEAVE A COMMENT