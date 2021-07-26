Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Inaugural Information Warfare Cruise Allows Midshipmen to Deep Dive on a Career as an Information Warfighter [Image 1 of 4]

    Inaugural Information Warfare Cruise Allows Midshipmen to Deep Dive on a Career as an Information Warfighter

    SUFFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    07.26.2021

    Photo by Jacquelynn Fisher 

    Naval Information Forces

    210726-N-N0798-1001 – Vice Adm. Kelly Aeschbach, Commander, Naval Information Forces, welcomes the Midshipmen to the Naval Information Warfare and Development Center auditorium. This is the first stop for the Midshipmen on the inaugural Information Warfare Community Cruise. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Warrant Officer 3 Jessica Fisher/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.26.2021
    Date Posted: 08.23.2021 10:53
    Photo ID: 6798434
    VIRIN: 210726-N-N0798-1001
    Resolution: 4740x1740
    Size: 1.34 MB
    Location: SUFFOLK, VA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Inaugural Information Warfare Cruise Allows Midshipmen to Deep Dive on a Career as an Information Warfighter [Image 4 of 4], by Jacquelynn Fisher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Inaugural Information Warfare Cruise Allows Midshipmen to Deep Dive on a Career as an Information Warfighter
    Inaugural Information Warfare Cruise Allows Midshipmen to Deep Dive on a Career as an Information Warfighter
    Inaugural Information Warfare Cruise Allows Midshipmen to Deep Dive on a Career as an Information Warfighter
    Inaugural Information Warfare Cruise Allows Midshipmen to Deep Dive on a Career as an Information Warfighter

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Inaugural Information Warfare Cruise Allows Midshipmen to Deep Dive on a Career as an Information Warfighter

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USNA
    Cyber
    Information Warfare
    NAVIFOR
    IW Cruise

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT