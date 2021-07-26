Inaugural Information Warfare Cruise Allows Midshipmen to Deep Dive on a Career as an Information Warfighter

210726-N-N0798-1001 – Vice Adm. Kelly Aeschbach, Commander, Naval Information Forces, welcomes the Midshipmen to the Naval Information Warfare and Development Center auditorium. This is the first stop for the Midshipmen on the inaugural Information Warfare Community Cruise. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Warrant Officer 3 Jessica Fisher/Released)

