210727-N-N0798-1011 - Capt. Erin Acosta, Commanding Officer, Fleet Weather Center (FWC) Norfolk briefed the visiting Midshipmen about FWC Norfolk’s mission. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Sara Giraldo/Released)
|Date Taken:
|06.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.23.2021 10:53
|Photo ID:
|6798435
|VIRIN:
|210727-N-N0798-1011
|Resolution:
|4625x3304
|Size:
|1.38 MB
|Location:
|SUFFOLK, VA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Inaugural Information Warfare Cruise Allows Midshipmen to Deep Dive on a Career as an Information Warfighter [Image 4 of 4], by Jacquelynn Fisher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Inaugural Information Warfare Cruise Allows Midshipmen to Deep Dive on a Career as an Information Warfighter
LEAVE A COMMENT