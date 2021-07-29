210729-N-N0105-1001 - Midshipmen George Yang, Hannah Petersen, and Jack Ransick listen to Capt. Joshua Himes, Information Warfare (IW) Commander, Carrier Strike Group Twelve, speak about IW support mission to the strike group on the flight deck of USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN-78). (U.S. Navy photo taken by MIDN Peter D. Pryharski, U.S. Naval Academy/Released)
|07.29.2021
|08.23.2021 10:53
|6798436
|210729-N-N0105-1001
|2100x1500
|1.29 MB
|SUFFOLK, VA, US
|1
|0
Inaugural Information Warfare Cruise Allows Midshipmen to Deep Dive on a Career as an Information Warfighter
