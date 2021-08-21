Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    210821-N-LN075-1061 [Image 6 of 6]

    210821-N-LN075-1061

    FL, GULF OF OMAN

    08.21.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jessica Kibena 

    USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7)

    210821-N-LN075-1061
    GULF OF OMAN (Aug. 21, 2021) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman Austin Pine, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), signals an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, assigned to the “Chargers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 26, to take off, Aug. 21. Iwo Jima is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jessica Kibena)

    Date Taken: 08.21.2021
    Date Posted: 08.22.2021
    Location: FL, GULF OF OMAN
