210821-N-OJ308-1029

GULF OF OMAN (Aug. 21, 2021) A MV-22 Osprey, attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 162 (Reinforced), approaches the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) during routine flight operations, Aug. 21. Iwo Jima is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Isaac A. Rodriguez)

