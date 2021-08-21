210821-N-OJ308-1082

GULF OF OMAN (Aug. 21, 2021) Cpl. Gabriel Green, assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 162 (Reinforced), performs maintenance on a rotor from an MV-22B Osprey in the hangar bay of the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), Aug. 21. Iwo Jima is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Isaac A. Rodriguez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.21.2021 Date Posted: 08.22.2021 01:45 Photo ID: 6797147 VIRIN: 210821-N-OJ308-1082 Resolution: 4480x6720 Size: 893.01 KB Location: GULF OF OMAN Web Views: 4 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 210821-N-OJ308-1082 [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.