210821-N-LN075-1111

GULF OF OMAN (Aug. 21, 2021) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 2nd Class Leaundre Johnson, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), signals an AV-8B Harrier, attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 162 (Reinforced), to take off, Aug. 21. Iwo Jima is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jessica Kibena)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.21.2021 Date Posted: 08.22.2021 01:45 Photo ID: 6797143 VIRIN: 210821-N-LN075-1111 Resolution: 4150x2767 Size: 897.93 KB Location: GULF OF OMAN Web Views: 5 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 210821-N-LN075-1111 [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Jessica Kibena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.