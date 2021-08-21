2021 Armed Forces Men's Rugby Championship

Navy wins gold at the 2021 Armed Forces Rugby Championship held in conjunction with the 2021 Rugbytown 7's Tournament, held from 20-22 August. Service members from the Navy, Air Force (with Space Force personnel) and Coast Guard battle it out for gold. (Department of Defense Photo, Released)
Navy tops Air Force to win first Armed Forces Men’s Rugby Championship
