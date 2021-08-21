Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2021 Armed Forces Men's Rugby Championship [Image 5 of 8]

    2021 Armed Forces Men's Rugby Championship

    GLENDALE, CO, UNITED STATES

    08.21.2021

    Photo by Steven Dinote 

    U.S. Armed Forces Sports

    Mr. Matt Perciak (left), Director of Coast Guard Morale, Well-Being, and Recreation and Glendale Mayor Mike Dunafon (right) hand out awards to the gold and silver medal teams during the 2021 Armed Forces Rugby Championship held in conjunction with the 2021 Rugbytown 7's Tournament, held from 20-22 August. Service members from the Navy, Air Force (with Space Force personnel) and Coast Guard battle it out for gold. (Department of Defense Photo, Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.21.2021
    Date Posted: 08.22.2021 01:22
    Photo ID: 6797091
    VIRIN: 210821-A-RQ616-0883
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 11.16 MB
    Location: GLENDALE, CO, US 
    Hometown: CHESAPEAKE, VA, US
    Hometown: GLENDALE, CO, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2021 Armed Forces Men's Rugby Championship [Image 8 of 8], by Steven Dinote, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2021 Armed Forces Men's Rugby Championship
    2021 Armed Forces Men's Rugby Championshp
    2021 Armed Forces Men's Rugby Championship
    2021 Armed Forces Men's Rugby Championship
    2021 Armed Forces Men's Rugby Championship
    2021 Armed Forces Men's Rugby Championship
    2021 Armed Forces Men's Rugby Championship
    2021 Armed Forces Men's Rugby Championship

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Navy tops Air Force to win first Armed Forces Men&rsquo;s Rugby Championship

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Sports
    Armed Forces
    Rugby
    Rugbytownusa #ArmedForces

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT