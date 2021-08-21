Navy Lieut. Adam D'Amico of Naval Shipyard Portsmouth, Va. (right) and Petty Officer First Class James Irey of Marine Corps Support Facility New Orleans, La. (left) take a bite of their well deserved gold medals after Navy claims victory at the 2021 Armed Forces Rugby Championship held in conjunction with the 2021 Rugbytown 7's Tournament, held from 20-22 August. Service members from the Navy, Air Force (with Space Force personnel) and Coast Guard battle it out for gold. (Department of Defense Photo, Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.21.2021 Date Posted: 08.22.2021 01:21 Photo ID: 6797092 VIRIN: 210821-A-RQ616-0897 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 9.9 MB Location: GLENDALE, CO, US Hometown: COLUMBIA, MD, US Hometown: NAVAL SHIPYARD NORFOLK, VA, US Hometown: NEW ORLEANS, LA, US Hometown: ORLANDO, FL, US Hometown: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2021 Armed Forces Men's Rugby Championship [Image 8 of 8], by Steven Dinote, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.