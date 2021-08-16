447th MP Co. Receive RFI Issue During Mobilization

Equipment sits ready for issue to Soldiers going through the Rapid Feilding Initiative (RFI) process, Aug. 16, 2021, at Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center, Miss. Mobilized Soldiers going through RFI are sized and issued properly fitting uniforms and equipment before deploying. (Arizona Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Brian A. Barbour)

