    447th MP Co. Receive RFI Issue During Mobilization [Image 5 of 5]

    447th MP Co. Receive RFI Issue During Mobilization

    MS, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2021

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brian Barbour 

    198th Regional Support Group

    Equipment sits ready for issue to Soldiers going through the Rapid Feilding Initiative (RFI) process, Aug. 16, 2021, at Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center, Miss. Mobilized Soldiers going through RFI are sized and issued properly fitting uniforms and equipment before deploying. (Arizona Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Brian A. Barbour)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.16.2021
    Date Posted: 08.21.2021 18:16
    Photo ID: 6796959
    VIRIN: 210816-Z-LW032-041
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 10.85 MB
    Location: MS, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 447th MP Co. Receive RFI Issue During Mobilization [Image 5 of 5], by SFC Brian Barbour, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center
    mobilization
    447th Military Police
    200th Military Police Command
    RFI

