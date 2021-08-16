Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    447th MP Co. Receive RFI Issue During Mobilization [Image 3 of 5]

    447th MP Co. Receive RFI Issue During Mobilization

    MS, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2021

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brian Barbour 

    198th Regional Support Group

    Army Reserve Spc. Carl. R. Trommetter with the 447th Military Police Company, based in North Canton, Ohio, inspects a piece of gear he’s receiving as Spc. Zachariah I. McCullough confirms the equipment issue, Aug. 16, 2021, at Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center, Miss. Soldiers from the 447th MP Co. went through the Rapid Feilding Initiative process during mobilization for an overseas deployment. (Arizona Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Brian A. Barbour)

    Date Taken: 08.16.2021
    Date Posted: 08.21.2021 18:16
    Location: MS, US
    TAGS

    Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center
    mobilization
    447th Military Police
    200th Military Police Command
    RFI

