447th MP Co. Receive RFI Issue During Mobilization

Army Reserve Spc. Carl. R. Trommetter with the 447th Military Police Company, based in North Canton, Ohio, inspects a piece of gear he’s receiving as Spc. Zachariah I. McCullough confirms the equipment issue, Aug. 16, 2021, at Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center, Miss. Soldiers from the 447th MP Co. went through the Rapid Feilding Initiative process during mobilization for an overseas deployment. (Arizona Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Brian A. Barbour)

Date Taken: 08.16.2021 Location: MS, US