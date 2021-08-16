447th MP Co. Receive RFI Issue During Mobilization

Army Reserve Spc. Hunter R. Sweat with the 447th Military Police Company, based in North Canton, Ohio, reads identification numbers from equipment he’s receiving to Spc. Selena C. Kellum, during Rapid Feilding Initiative (RFI) process, Aug. 16, 2021, at Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center, Miss. RFI is part of the mobilization process, where Soldiers are sized and receive proper fitting clothing and equipment. (Arizona Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Brian A. Barbour)

