Army Reserve Soldiers with the 447th Military Police Company, based in North Canton, Ohio, pack up clothing and equipment issued during the Rapid Feilding Initiative process, Aug. 16, 2021, at Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center (CSJFTC), Miss. The Soldiers are mobilizing at CSJFTC for an overseas deployment in support of future / ongoing missions. (Arizona Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Brian A. Barbour)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.16.2021 Date Posted: 08.21.2021 18:16 Photo ID: 6796956 VIRIN: 210816-Z-LW032-012 Resolution: 6184x4480 Size: 10.74 MB Location: MS, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 447th MP Co. Receive RFI Issue During Mobilization [Image 5 of 5], by SFC Brian Barbour, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.