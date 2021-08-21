Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby holds a media briefing on Afghanistan with Army Maj. Gen. William "Hank" Taylor, Joint Staff deputy director for regional operations, the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., Aug. 21, 2021. (DoD photo by Lisa Ferdinando)
|Date Taken:
|08.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.21.2021 13:00
|Photo ID:
|6796836
|VIRIN:
|210821-D-BN624-0162
|Resolution:
|5773x3841
|Size:
|18.05 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Pentagon Officials Brief Media on Afghanistan [Image 11 of 11], by Lisa Ferdinando, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
