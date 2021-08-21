Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pentagon Officials Brief Media on Afghanistan [Image 3 of 11]

    Pentagon Officials Brief Media on Afghanistan

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    08.21.2021

    Photo by Lisa Ferdinando     

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs   

    Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby holds a media briefing on Afghanistan with Army Maj. Gen. William "Hank" Taylor, Joint Staff deputy director for regional operations, the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., Aug. 21, 2021. (DoD photo by Lisa Ferdinando)

    Date Taken: 08.21.2021
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pentagon Officials Brief Media on Afghanistan [Image 11 of 11], by Lisa Ferdinando, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    briefing
    Pentagon
    Afghanistan
    Hank Taylor
    John Kirby

