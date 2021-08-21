Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby and Army Maj. Gen. William "Hank" Taylor, Joint Staff deputy director for regional operations, brief the press about Afghanistan, the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., Aug. 21, 2021. (DoD photo by Lisa Ferdinando)
|Date Taken:
|08.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.21.2021 12:59
|Photo ID:
|6796828
|VIRIN:
|210821-D-BN624-0066
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|13.08 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Pentagon Officials Brief Media on Afghanistan [Image 11 of 11], by Lisa Ferdinando, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
