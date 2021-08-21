Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby speaks at a media briefing on Afghanistan, the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., Aug. 21, 2021. (DoD photo by Lisa Ferdinando)
|Date Taken:
|08.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.21.2021 12:59
|Photo ID:
|6796830
|VIRIN:
|210821-D-BN624-0135
|Resolution:
|4233x2816
|Size:
|6.96 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Pentagon Officials Brief Media on Afghanistan [Image 11 of 11], by Lisa Ferdinando, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
