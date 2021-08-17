Desert Depot keeps Al Dhafra Air Base supplied

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Deja Adams, inspection technician, 380th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron, verifies the information of an asset that that is held up in the Integrated Logistics Systems-Supply Account in the Desert Depot at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, Aug 17, 2021. ADAB’s Desert Depot team manages 160,000 line items between three warehouses, valued at $24.2 million, ensuring everyone remains mission ready. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Wolfram M. Stumpf)

