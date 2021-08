Desert Depot keeps Al Dhafra Air Base supplied

U.S. Air Force airmen with the 380th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron, pose for a team photo inside the Desert Depot at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, Aug 17, 2021. ADAB’s Desert Depot team manages 160,000 line items between three warehouses, valued at $24.2 million, ensuring everyone remains mission ready. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Wolfram M. Stumpf)

