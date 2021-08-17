U.S. Air Force airmen with the 380th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron, pose for a team photo inside the Desert Depot at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, Aug 17, 2021. ADAB’s Desert Depot team manages 160,000 line items between three warehouses, valued at $24.2 million, ensuring everyone remains mission ready. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Wolfram M. Stumpf)
|Date Taken:
|08.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.21.2021 05:25
|Photo ID:
|6796658
|VIRIN:
|210817-Z-BR512-1002
|Resolution:
|6508x4338
|Size:
|9.05 MB
|Location:
|AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, ABU DHABI, AE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Desert Depot keeps Al Dhafra Air Base supplied [Image 12 of 12], by MSgt Wolfram M. Stumpf, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT