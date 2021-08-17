Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    08.17.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Wolfram M. Stumpf 

    380th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Deja Adams (left), inspection technician, 380th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron, helps Senior Airman Mason Marshall, 380th Air Expeditionary Wing, inside the Desert Depot at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, Aug 17, 2021. ADAB’s Desert Depot team manages 160,000 line items between three warehouses, valued at $24.2 million, ensuring everyone remains mission ready. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Wolfram M. Stumpf)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.17.2021
    Date Posted: 08.21.2021 05:24
    Photo ID: 6796669
    VIRIN: 210817-Z-BR512-1015
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 6.89 MB
    Location: AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, ABU DHABI, AE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Desert Depot keeps Al Dhafra Air Base supplied [Image 12 of 12], by MSgt Wolfram M. Stumpf, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    supply
    desert depot
    UAE
    AFCENT
    380th ELRS
    Al Dhafra Air Base

