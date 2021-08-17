U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Austin Henderson, equipment liaison, 380th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron, verifies the customer’s order inside the Desert Depot at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, Aug 17, 2021. ADAB’s Desert Depot team manages 160,000 line items between three warehouses, valued at $24.2 million, ensuring everyone remains mission ready. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Wolfram M. Stumpf)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.17.2021 Date Posted: 08.21.2021 05:24 Photo ID: 6796660 VIRIN: 210817-Z-BR512-1006 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 13.46 MB Location: AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, ABU DHABI, AE Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Desert Depot keeps Al Dhafra Air Base supplied [Image 12 of 12], by MSgt Wolfram M. Stumpf, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.