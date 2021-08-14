MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII (Aug. 14, 2021) U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Joshua Castromayor, a rifleman with Alpha Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/1, the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), fires a M32A1 grenade launcher as part of Hawaii Sustainment Exercise (SUSTEX), Aug. 14. During SUSTEX, Alpha Co. conducted a simulated company reinforcement mission and various live-fire ranges to enhance proficiency in marksmanship and combat effectiveness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Patrick Katz)
|Date Taken:
|08.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.21.2021 01:13
|Photo ID:
|6796552
|VIRIN:
|210814-M-PO838-1087
|Resolution:
|4000x6000
|Size:
|3.14 MB
|Location:
|USS PORTLAND (LPD 27), PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Alpha Company SUSTEX on Hawaii [Image 10 of 10], by LCpl Patrick Katz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT