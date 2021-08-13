MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII (Aug. 13, 2021) U.S. Marines with Alpha Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/1, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), hike to a range as part of Hawaii Sustainment Exercise (SUSTEX), Aug. 13, 2021. During SUSTEX, Alpha Co. conducted a simulated company reinforcement mission and various live-fire ranges to enhance proficiency in marksmanship and combat effectiveness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Patrick Katz)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.13.2021 Date Posted: 08.21.2021 01:13 Photo ID: 6796559 VIRIN: 210813-M-PO838-1053 Resolution: 3311x2207 Size: 1.19 MB Location: USS PORTLAND (LPD 27), PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Alpha Company SUSTEX on Hawaii [Image 10 of 10], by LCpl Patrick Katz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.