    Alpha Company SUSTEX on Hawaii [Image 10 of 10]

    Alpha Company SUSTEX on Hawaii

    USS PORTLAND (LPD 27), PACIFIC OCEAN

    08.14.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Patrick Katz 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII (Aug. 14, 2021) U.S. Marines with Alpha Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/1, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), conduct a low-light engagement range as part of Hawaii Sustainment Exercise (SUSTEX), Aug. 14. During SUSTEX, Alpha Co. conducted a simulated company reinforcement mission and various live-fire ranges to enhance proficiency in marksmanship and combat effectiveness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Patrick Katz)

