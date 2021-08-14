Alpha Company SUSTEX on Hawaii

MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII (Aug. 14, 2021) U.S. Marines with Alpha Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/1, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), conduct a low-light engagement range with M240B machine guns as part of Hawaii Sustainment Exercise (SUSTEX), Aug. 14. During SUSTEX, Alpha Co. conducted a simulated company reinforcement mission and various live-fire ranges to enhance proficiency in marksmanship and combat effectiveness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Patrick Katz)

