Julie Hale, Director of Support Services, conducts a walk-through familiarization of Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center for a group of leaders from 1st Battalion, 186th Infantry Regiment Soldiers in Medford, Ore. Aug. 20. The group mobilized as part of a statewide effort to help Oregon hospitals with support functions due to increased COVID cases and staff shortages.
|Date Taken:
|08.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.21.2021 00:42
|Photo ID:
|6796533
|VIRIN:
|210820-Z-ZJ128-1004
|Resolution:
|5184x3888
|Size:
|11.36 MB
|Location:
|MEDFORD, OR, US
|Hometown:
|MEDFORD, OR, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Oregon Guard Helping in Hospitals [Image 4 of 4], by MAJ Wayne Clyne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
