Oregon Guard Helping in Hospitals

Staff Sgt. Robert Fries discusses job details with hospital environmental services staff at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center during a walk-through familiarization for 1st Battalion, 186th Infantry Regiment Soldiers in Medford, Ore. Aug. 20. Fries is part of a statewide effort of National Guard members helping Oregon hospitals with support functions due to increased COVID cases and staff shortages.

