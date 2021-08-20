A goup from 1st Battalion, 186th Infantry Regiment receives a briefing from Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center staff at the Medford Armory in Medford, Ore. Aug. 20. The unit mobilization is part of a statewide effort to help Oregon hospitals with support functions due to increased COVID cases and staff shortages.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.20.2021 Date Posted: 08.21.2021 00:42 Photo ID: 6796532 VIRIN: 210820-Z-ZJ128-1003 Resolution: 1274x1911 Size: 968.43 KB Location: MEDFORD, OR, US Hometown: MEDFORD, OR, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Oregon Guard Helping in Hospitals [Image 4 of 4], by MAJ Wayne Clyne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.