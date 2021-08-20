Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Oregon Guard Helping in Hospitals [Image 1 of 4]

    Oregon Guard Helping in Hospitals

    MEDFORD, OR, UNITED STATES

    08.20.2021

    Photo by Maj. Wayne Clyne 

    41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team

    A staff member from Providence Medford Medical Center briefs a group from 1st Battalion, 186th Infantry Regiment at the Medford Armory in Medford, Ore. Aug. 20. The unit mobilization is part of a statewide effort to help Oregon hospitals with support functions due to increased COVID cases and staff shortages.

    (U.S. National Guard Photo by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.20.2021
    Date Posted: 08.21.2021 00:42
    Photo ID: 6796531
    VIRIN: 210820-Z-ZJ128-1002
    Resolution: 4902x2730
    Size: 8.16 MB
    Location: MEDFORD, OR, US 
    Hometown: MEDFORD, OR, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Oregon Guard Helping in Hospitals [Image 4 of 4], by MAJ Wayne Clyne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Oregon Guard Helping in Hospitals
    Oregon Guard Helping in Hospitals
    Oregon Guard Helping in Hospitals
    Oregon Guard Helping in Hospitals

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    41IBCT
    Oregon Army National Guard
    ORARNG
    1-186 IN BN
    COVID-19
    Oregon National Guard COVID Hospital Response

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT