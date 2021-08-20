A staff member from Providence Medford Medical Center briefs a group from 1st Battalion, 186th Infantry Regiment at the Medford Armory in Medford, Ore. Aug. 20. The unit mobilization is part of a statewide effort to help Oregon hospitals with support functions due to increased COVID cases and staff shortages.



(U.S. National Guard Photo by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.20.2021 Date Posted: 08.21.2021 00:42 Photo ID: 6796531 VIRIN: 210820-Z-ZJ128-1002 Resolution: 4902x2730 Size: 8.16 MB Location: MEDFORD, OR, US Hometown: MEDFORD, OR, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Oregon Guard Helping in Hospitals [Image 4 of 4], by MAJ Wayne Clyne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.