Parris Island Dog Training

Gina, a military working dog with the Provost Marshall’s Office, waits for commands on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C. August 18, 2021. Military Working Dogs search for narcotic drugs or explosives and act as a non-lethal option for neutralizing threats. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Michelle Brudnicki)

Date Taken: 08.18.2021 Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US