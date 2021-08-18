Sgt. Maj. William C. Carter, depot Sgt. Maj., prepares to be chased and bit by a military working dog during a training exercise on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C. August 18, 2021. Military Working Dogs search for narcotic drugs or explosives and act as a non-lethal option for neutralizing threats. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Michelle Brudnicki)
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.20.2021 12:46
|Photo ID:
|6795537
|VIRIN:
|210818-M-AW120-248
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|4.22 MB
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Parris Island Dog Training [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Michelle Brudnicki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT