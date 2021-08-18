Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Parris Island Dog Training [Image 1 of 8]

    Parris Island Dog Training

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    08.18.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Michelle Brudnicki 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Gina, a military working dog with the Provost Marshall’s Office, waits for commands on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C. August 18, 2021. Military Working Dogs search for narcotic drugs or explosives and act as a non-lethal option for neutralizing threats. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Michelle Brudnicki)

    Date Taken: 08.18.2021
    Date Posted: 08.20.2021 12:46
    Photo ID: 6795530
    VIRIN: 210818-M-AW120-164
    Resolution: 2800x2397
    Size: 448.14 KB
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Parris Island Dog Training [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Michelle Brudnicki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    parris island
    sgtmaj
    dog
    military dog

