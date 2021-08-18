Parris Island Dog Training

Yellow, a military working dog with the Provost Marshall’s Office, poses for a photo on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C. August 18, 2021. Military Working Dogs search for narcotic drugs or explosives and act as a non-lethal option for neutralizing threats. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Michelle Brudnicki)

