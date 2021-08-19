Olympic bronze weightlifting medalist visits Aviano

U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Ian Bonner, 510th Fighter Squadron F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot, briefs Mirko Zanni, 2020 Summer Olympics weightlifting bronze medalist winner, about an F-16 at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Aug. 19, 2021. Mirko, a 2020 Summer Olympics weightlifting bronze medalist winner, attended a powerlifting competition and toured different facilities on base including the Air Control Tower and an F-16 Fighting Falcon. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brooke Moeder)
